Daniel Bryan puts pressure on the leg of Big Cass

The story of the injury Big Cass suffered has reached a new chapter. During last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Big Cass attacked Daniel Bryan. Bryan was prepared for the attack, and took the offence to Big Cass, focusing on his knee.

Big Cass was said to have suffered a storyline injury due to the attack. After reports emerged from backstage at SmackDown Live this week, the injury Big Cass suffered, could be legitimate.

Big Cass suffered an injury in 2017, after his split from Enzo Amore. According to the reports, WWE was giving him a singles push.

The injury he suffered, put a stop to any such plans. Doctors revealed he had torn his ACL and damaged his knee. He underwent surgery and remained out of action for approximately eight months.

He returned to the ring in 2018, during the week of the Superstar Shakeup. He was drafted to SmackDown Live and wasted no time before confronting Bryan and starting a feud with him.

Big Cass appeared to have injured himself during the WWE live event in Amsterdam, after landing awkwardly on his leg. After his match, doctors helped him to the back. The injury appeared to be one from a storyline, as the same sequence of events were repeated in Munich.

With the excuse of his injury, Samoa Joe was set to face the winner of a match between Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy, for the final spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, recent reports have emerged which claim that Cass was limping backstage during this week's episode of SmackDown Live as well. The reports can either mean that Cass has suffered a legitimate injury, or that he is committed to playing this character on and off camera.

Bryan won his bout against Jeff Hardy and is set to face Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live. While Big Cass was not seen on television this week, this may yet be a work, and Cass could interfere in Bryan's match.

Big Cass is reportedly in the doghouse after he ignored instructions from Vince McMahon. His removal from the Money in the Bank qualifying match could be his punishment for the same.

