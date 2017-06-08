From the WWE Rumour Mill: Big twist in store for storyline about Enzo's mystery assailant

Enzo has been attacked two times by a mystery assailant.

by Aditya Rangarajan News 08 Jun 2017, 22:26 IST

Who is Enzo’s mystery assailant?

What’s the story?

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, as discussed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Enzo and Cass storyline that has been gripping Raw these past few weeks could have a major twist in the tail.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo has been attacked twice now by an unknown entity and while everyone was initially suspecting Big Cass after the first incident, people seem a little thrown off the scent due to the Revival acting fishy on this week’s episode.

The inclusion of Big Show into the storyline has also raised question marks as the big man has a reputation of turning face or heel quite easily.

The heart of the matter

After having fans tire of the same old shtick for Enzo and Cass, this “mystery attacker” angle has breathed new life into their run as a tag team. However, it would be interesting to see if they would continue as a team for much longer given that a heel turn seems to be coming.

While most feel that Cass may be revealed as the assailant, Meltzer feels that it could well be Big Show or the Revival. The most shocking theory, however, is that he feels that the WWE could end up turning Enzo heel, and reveal that he instrumented those attacks to get to Cass.

What’s next?

This story is nowhere near completion and the WWE can drag it on over the next few weeks. It keeps the fans interested in both Enzo and Cass and it also allows the WWE to introduce more characters into the mix and get them over.

Author’s take

Personally, I feel that this storyline has been a welcome shake-up for Enzo and Cass. The whole routine where Enzo would let loose a couple of catch phrases but would need Cass to back it up in the ring every time was getting stale.