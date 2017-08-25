From the WWE Rumour Mill: Brand new show featuring UK Tournament Competitors by the end of 2017?

Looks like plans are not yet shelved!

What's the story?

We had believed that a weekly television show featuring the competitors from the United Kingdom Tournament held in Blackpool would become a regular feature on the WWE Network. We've recently learned from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that despite the major budget cuts that the company was experiencing, there were still plans to do a weekly TV show by the end of 2017. We bring you his thoughts via Ring Side News.

In case you didn't know...

In January of this year, WWE went to Blackpool in England for two days to crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion through a 16-man tournament, across 2 whole days. Tyler Bate became the first ever UK Champion at the said event. It was believed that the competitors of the tournament would be part of a weekly TV shown, that would air in June of this year, but the project was sidelined because of several budget cuts.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer believes that even though the project was shelved in June, there were plans to have it going by the end of the year. So far, we've only seen the United Kingdom Tournament participants on NXT, either at the tapings or at NXT Takeover specials, but according to Mr Meltzer, these talented men would have their own show, towards the conclusion of 2017. The dates for the show's tapings were not yet disclosed.

What's next?

We saw current United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang tease some friction, as the fallout of the tag team match where they teamed up together against Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. That could be the central storyline moving forward, in the division.

Author's take

Honestly speaking, I'll believe it when I see it happen. With the dismal failure of 205 Live, I cannot see WWE investing in yet another niche product, at this time. Would I like to see this show? Yes! Yes! Yes!

