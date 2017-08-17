From the WWE Rumour Mill: Barclays Center possibly spoils Universal title match result with announcement for RAW

This may be an indication that Lesnar will be retaining his Championship at Summerslam

Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

The post-Summerslam RAW will be hosted by the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In a recent tweet from the venue's official Twitter account, it was confirmed that the current WWE Universal Champion will be live at RAW.

However, the tweet was deleted as several fans complained that the announcement was nothing but a spoiler.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Summerslam pay-per-view in a Fatal 4-way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.

Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman have already threatened to leave the company if WWE's 'conspiracy' works out, that is, Lesnar loses the Universal Championship this Sunday.

The heart of the matter

'The Beast Incarnate' and his advocate have made it clear that they will be leaving WWE if Lesnar is unsuccessful in retaining the Championship at Summerslam.

So the fact that Lesnar will be appearing in the post-Summerslam episode of RAW, may be an indication that he will be retaining his Championship at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

However, his presence at RAW may be to announce his 'departure' from the promotion as well.

The deletion of the tweet may solidify the rumors that Lesnar will be walking out of Summerslam as the WWE Universal Champion.

What's next?

This year's Summerslam pay-per-view will be held on 20th August 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be featuring both the RAW and Smackdown Live rosters.

Author's take

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently called out Lesnar to step inside the octagon with him.

With Lesnar threatening to leave WWE after Summerslam, several fans thought that it was another step to confirm the clash between Jones and Lesnar. Now, there are rumours of Lesnar appearing at the post-Summerslam RAW as the Universal Champion.

We will have to wait till Summerslam to find out the fate of the WWE Universal Championship. But one thing is for sure, these rumours are attracting more viewers towards this Sunday's main event.