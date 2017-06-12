From the WWE Rumor Mill: Emma to return tonight on Monday Night Raw

Emma recently returned to in-ring action on a live event.

What’s the story?

Cagesideseats.com reports that there are several rumours stating that Emma will return to WWE TV as early as the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

In case you didn’t know...

Emma had returned to the WWE two months ago after missing out a year due to a brutal injury. However, she was injured again during a Live Event and had to take another month off.

She did return to the squared circle last week on the RAW Live Event from Jacksonville. She teamed up with Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss in a losing effort against Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke.

The heart of the matter

It is being speculated that Emma will return to WWE TV on the next episode of RAW. This is seen as an imminent decision as she was supposedly cleared to wrestle and appeared at a live event last week.

She is expected to pick up where she left off, by working on her storyline involving former protege Dana Brooke with some involvement from Mickie James.

What’s next?

There has been no real confirmation regarding this issue as of yet. Things can always change and Emma can be saved for later.

Author’s take

It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to use Emma. She certainly has immense potential and can easily uplift the less popular Dana Brooke by working with her. If Mickie James is involved, then the calibre of the angle gets elevated automatically and all three Superstars could majorly benefit from this angle.

