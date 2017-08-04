From the WWE Rumour Mill: NXT creating stable comprising ROH talent?

by Riju Dasgupta News 04 Aug 2017, 14:03 IST

This could be a very interesting move for NXT

What's the story?

This week's NXT main event saw NXT's dark soul, Aleister Black, take on former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly in what was a truly hard hitting match. PWInsider has released a report speculating that NXT may be forming an ROH stable. We bring you the latest news on that front, via AllWrestlingNews.

In case you didn't know...

In addition to Kyle O'Reilly, who succumbed to the might of Aleister Black, we also saw his tag team partner Bobby Fish challenge Black a few weeks ago, with the same outcome. There has been constant speculation that another ROH Champion, Adam Cole may be headed to NXT very soon. The commentary desk also features ROH legend Nigel McGuinness. Much of ROH has come to NXT, and the idea for a stable is not very far fetched.

The heart of the matter

The report alleges that all of the ROH talents in NXT will be grouped into a stable together. This could create a dominant faction within the brand that rules the roost, possibly as a heel unit. With NXT being strong on the babyface front (McIntyre, Black, Ohno, Strong), this seems like the most likely explanation for the possible grouping. If true, this could be the most important story on the roster as we move forward.

What's next?

One interesting thing to note will be whether Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly keep their names or get rebranded under some different monikers. With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III on the horizon as well, Adam Cole could make his NXT debut sooner rather than later.

Author's take

As cool as the idea may be, it may be better to establish these men as singles stars, based on just how immensely talented the entire group is. I'm not opposed to the idea of a stable also, although it may diminish the importance of talents like O'Reilly. In any case, the coming months on NXT should be very interesting indeed.

