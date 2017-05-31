From the WWE Rumour Mill: Possible spoiler on who texted Corey Graves about Kurt Angle on Raw

Kurt Angle received a text message from a mystery person on this past week's edition of RAW.

Who is the mystery person behind the Kurt Angle text message scandal?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently speculated on who the mystery person is behind the Kurt Angle text message scandal. They seem to think that this angle could lead to the return of Stephanie McMahon.

The Background

Stephanie McMahon has not been part of WWE programming since WrestleMania 33, where she took a bump through a table during a match between her husband, Triple H, and Seth Rollins.

On the Raw after Mania, Vince McMahon revealed that his daughter and current Raw Commissioner would not be around for a while due to the injuries she sustained from going through the table.

In the same segment, Vince introduced Mick Foley’s replacement as Raw General Manager, the returning Kurt Angle. Thus far, Angle and Stephanie have not appeared together on television since the Olympic Hero’s return, but that may change sooner rather than later.

The heart of the matter

While discussing the text message angle on the Wrestling Observer, Meltzer and Alvarez were both under the impression that it will be Stephanie McMahon who will return to try and ‘ruin’ Kurt Angle.

Stephanie and Angle have plenty of history from the latter’s previous run with the company and they could reignite their animosity with this new storyline.

It’s obvious that Stephanie will come back to WWE television eventually, but could she be the person behind the threatening text message?

What’s next?

This ‘Who text Kurt?’ angle will likely play out over a number of weeks or months, possibly leading to a conclusion at this August’s Summerslam event.

Many people have already begun speculating on the identity of the tormentor and there are many potential paths WWE could take. More clues will surely be revealed on Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks.

Author’s Take

It’s been a while since WWE have done an angle like this and I have high hopes for it. A ‘whodunnit’ angle keeps the audience guessing and makes for some interesting television. Raw currently has this with not just the Kurt Angle story, but also in the current Enzo Amore angle. Hopefully, this will lead to some better storytelling on Monday nights.

As for the Kurt Angle story, Stephanie McMahon does seem like the most likely candidate, but for me, that would be fairly predictable and ultimately anticlimactic.

Perhaps it could lead to a Kurt Angle vs. Triple H match at either Summerslam or WrestleMania, but I would rather see a fresh face put into a high profile feud with the Raw GM.