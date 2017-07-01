From the WWE Rumour Mill: Randy Orton to miss time next month?

Looks like The Viper has some movie commitments to fulfill.

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Jul 2017, 13:11 IST

Is Randy Orton headed down the John Cena path as well?

What’s the story?

Hollywood and sports entertainment have always shared a love-hate relationship. While WWE stars get new fans hooked to the product with their Hollywood projects, it means time away from wrestling for the superstar in question.

Randy Orton, having already been a part of films and TV shows in the past, will take more time off next month to fulfil his movie commitments, according to Cageside Seats.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton certainly is no stranger to Hollywood, having been a part of films such as That’s What I Am, 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, The Condemned 2, as well as Countdown. He has also been a notable part of TV shows such as Deal or no Deal and Shooter, although both projects have been filmed and aired almost a decade apart.

At present, he is very much an active part of WWE storylines, slated to face Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

The article does not go on to say which film it is, although we can surmise it is the movie Changeland. But according to the report, Orton won't miss any significant amount of time, in his time away.

Changeland is a comedy film, starring Orton, Seth Green, and also Macaulay Culkin.

What's next?

We wonder if Randy Orton's time away from the show is a sign of things to come at Battleground. Does this indicate that Mahal is certain to win the big Punjabi Prison match?

We have to watch and note how Randy Orton’s film schedule affects his WWE commitments over the long haul.

Author’s take

Randy Orton’s time away from WWE couldn’t have come at a better time. Fans were beginning to tire of his character and some time off gives him the license to reboot himself and appear on screen again much later, revitalised to the fullest.