From The WWE Rumour Mill: Randy Orton to miss time on SmackDown Live

Randy Orton is going to Thailand. But why?

Randy Orton is headed to Thailand

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Randy Orton is set to miss some time on SmackDown in the coming weeks but will be back in time for the go-home show to WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

In case you didn’t know

Randy Orton is set to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at WWE Battleground on July 23rd in a rematch for SmackDown Live’s top title belt. The duo will square off in a Punjabi Prison match, the first Punjabi Prison match in WWE since 2007.

Mahal won the championship from Orton at WWE Backlash in May in dubious circumstances before retaining it against Orton at WWE Money In The Bank in June.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton will miss time in the coming weeks according to Dave Meltzer, as he is heading to Thailand to finish up filming for his new film “Changeland” which is being directed by Seth Green. Orton will miss both SmackDown Live and live events in the coming weeks and he is set to return for the 18th July episode of SmackDown Live which will be the go-home show for WWE Battleground.

What’s next?

Randy Orton will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE Battleground on 23rd July. He will end up missing just one episode of SmackDown Live in-between.

Author’s take

Since Randy Orton will just miss 1 epsiode of television, WWE can easily work around him and use Jinder to further the plot in what should be the last chapter of their feud, at least for now. With Orton returning for the go-home episode ahead of Battleground, WWE still have that episode to really hype up their Punjabi Prison match.