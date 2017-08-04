From the WWE Rumour Mill: Superstar released from the company?

by Riju Dasgupta News 04 Aug 2017, 11:01 IST

While nothing has officially been announced by WWE themselves, Wrestling Inc. recently reported that HoHo Lun is no longer associated with WWE. An absolute legend in his native country of Hong Kong, HoHo Lun is the founder, heart and soul behind the Hong-Kong Pro Wrestling Federation.

Last year, he made his country proud by signing up for and competing in the Cruiserweight Classic, where he even defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round with an impressive array of moves. Noam Dar eliminated Lun in the second round though, ending his CWC run.

Since then, Lun participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, where he teamed up with WWE's resident Chinese superstar, Tian Bing but did not go beyond the first round. He was last seen in a losing effort against The Velveteen Dream during a June episode of NXT. We wish Lun all the best for his future endeavours and are certain that he has a lot to achieve in the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately, his short run in WWE has come to an end. What was a short run for him, could be a giant leap for those in his native country, wanting to follow in his footsteps.

