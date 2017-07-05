From the WWE Rumour Mill: Top SmackDown Live Tag Team to split up soon?

Unfortunately, the tag team is ending for the duo even before it really got going.

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, the Independence Day Battle Royal was indeed the beginning of the end for The Hype Bros, and they are slated to split up soon.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hype Bros are a duo comprising of Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley signed to SmackDown Live. While they’ve always been a popular act, they've never quite held the gold. Last year, the team won a Battle Royal making them Number 1 contenders for the tag team titles.

Unfortunately, Ryder injured himself in the match, propelling Rawley to greater singles glory, when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania. Ryder made his return to SmackDown Live recently, but the duo could not reclaim the top spot as they failed to become the top contenders for the prize.

The heart of the matter

This week, we saw Mojo Rawley dejected in the locker room, as he was not able to bag the top spot for the SmackDown Live tag team championships. Both men were then part of the Independence Day Battle Royal to crown the Number 1 Contender for the United States Championship.

While both men teased working together at one point, Rawley stabbed Ryder in the back as he tossed his partner out of the ring, only to be eliminated soon after. We sensed major friction between the two ‘Bros’, at this juncture.

What’s next?

If indeed there is any truth to these rumours, we are curious to see how The Hype Bros split up over the weeks that follow. Interestingly, Enzo vs. Cass is one of the major programs on Raw, and we wonder if these two teammates will face each other as well.

Author’s take

I think it’s a mistake, honestly. The SmackDown Live tag team scenario lacks quality tag teams and these two men could have had a really good run. We’re soon going to tire of the program between The Usos and The New Day, and with American Alpha nowhere in sight, the tag team division will definitely suffer, as a result.