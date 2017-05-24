From the WWE Rumour mill: Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match planned for next month

Smackdown Live's female talents look set to make history in Women's wrestling once again.

Women’s wrestling continues to explore new grounds in WWE

What’s the story?

As revealed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE officials are rumoured to be scheduling a Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match for next month’s Smackdown Live exclusive event.

The background

The Women’s wrestling revolution continues to grow and present more opportunities for the female talents on the WWE roster.

WWE have featured the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Becky Lynch heavily over the last couple of years after they were all called up to the main roster simultaneously as part of the Women’s revolution.

They have gone on to have marquee matches at the biggest shows of the year and have been involved in some ‘first of their kind’ matches, for example, Banks and Charlotte competed in the first ever Women’s Hell In A Cell match in October of last year.

The movement continues to gather pace as evidenced by today’s announcement of the ‘Mae Young Classic’ tournament that will feature 32 women and air on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

On top of this, it is now being speculated that the inaugural Women’s Money In The Bank match will take place at Smackdown Live’s June pay-per-view.

Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news earlier on and, although specific details are still unknown, they reported through sources that WWE is planning to have two ladder matches at Money In The Bank, one for the men and one for the women.

What’s next?

With Money In The Bank scheduled to be Smackdown Live’s next brand-exclusive event, more details on this should be revealed soon as they begin to build to the event.

The participants for the women’s ladder match our currently unknown, but with the blue brand lacking numbers in the female department could we see a return or two in the coming weeks or perhaps some call-ups from NXT?

Author’s take

This is great news and continues the growth of Women’s wrestling within WWE. The Money In The Bank ladder matches have become staples of WWE’s annual programming and have led to some of the most memorable moments of the year at previous events.

Not to mention the eventual cash-in that can be unpredictable and are always fun to watch.

The fact that the Women will now be involved in this can only be seen as a positive and will surely lead to more iconic and important moments in the evolution of Women’s wrestling.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com