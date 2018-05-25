From the WWE rumour mill: WWE 'B' pay-per-views will not be four hours long

This might be a relief to WWE fans

Anirban Banerjee TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 25 May 2018, 13:37 IST 937 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and John Cena squared off in the ring

What's the news?

WWE pay-per-views are going through a drastic change. As we previously reported, the start times of the pay-per-views are changing, as they are set to start one hour earlier. It appeared that the 'B' pay-per-views would each go on for four hours due to the new start time, with the big four being their standard five-hour length.

Now, according to speculation by Cageside Seats, it appears as if the pay-per-views are set to be shorter than initially expected.

In case you didn't know...

Since WrestleMania 34, WWE changed their format of pay-per-views. They had been following a brand-exclusive model of pay-per-views, with SmackDown Live and Raw stars competing on separate events. The excessive number of pay-per-views in a year led to overcrowding of the events and repetitive bouts.

After WrestleMania, with BackLash, they started dual branded pay-per-views, with people from both brands competing on joint events. While this meant fewer pay-per-views in a year, it also meant more matches on one night, than had been the case previously.

The heart of the matter

Speculation from Cageside Seats, state that the WWE pay-per-views will not be four hours long as initially expected. Whereas the Big Four pay-per-views will remain five hours, the 'B' events, may not be four hours in length.

While some of them may reach that time, having started one hour early than had been the case for so long, most of them will not reach the four-hour mark. They are expected to end by 10:30 pm EST having started at 7 pm, meaning three and a half hours, approximately.

What's next?

The new format of pay-per-views will start airing from the very next event of WWE Money in the Bank. The pay-per-view is set to take place on the 17th of June.

Author's take

Four hours for a 'B' pay-per-view may prove to be too much for even the most patient audiences. Even if the pre-show was one hour long, that would mean the show would be 5 hours total. The audience would be exhausted before the main-event, with pay-per-views of that size, something that has already been seen in the 'big four'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com