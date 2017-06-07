From the WWE rumour mill: WWE open to having Undertaker return for WrestleMania 34

And, the Undertaker's back...or is he?

by Aditya Rangarajan News 07 Jun 2017, 13:28 IST

Deja Vu much?

What’s the story?

Despite what looked like his final match at WrestleMania 33, the WWE isn’t completely averse to having the Undertaker return to the fold according to Wrestlingnews. For all intents and purposes, the Undertaker seemed to suggest that he was done with active wrestling when he left his ring gear in the middle of the ring after losing to Roman Reigns.

He then publicly broke character and embraced his wife, Michelle McCool, who was in attendance at ringside.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker has needed a hip replacement surgery for some time now and has taken the time off after this year’s ‘Mania to go under the surgeon’s knife. The procedure was apparently carried out at David H Kock Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery, a centre renowned for orthopaedic treatment.

He is now in recovery.

The heart of the matter

The WWE are keeping the door open for the Undertaker’s return as they know that Superstars in the past who have undergone hip replacement surgery have come back to perform in the ring. Although he reportedly told people backstage that he was done after WrestleMania 33, the WWE seem to be reluctant to write him off.

This is best reflected in the vein of commentary on Monday Night Raw, where Michael Cole has only been using phrases like “perhaps sent into retirement” when talking about ‘Taker’s loss to Roman Reigns. It would seem that the commentary team has been instructed to not definitively confirm that the Deadman has hung up his boots.

What’s next?

If the Undertaker does heal up well and can be convinced to make a return for WrestleMania 34, more power to Vince and the WWE. However, one has to question just how much more the Deadman has left in the tank to offer.

If he does return, however, it would be intriguing to see who would be matched up against him.

Author’s take

Having the Undertaker return for one more match doesn’t make much sense to me. Is he still a stellar attraction, especially at WrestleMania? Sure. But he’s clearly looking haggard and is in terrible shape of late.

Let the man retire in peace.

