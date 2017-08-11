From the WWE/UFC Rumour Mill: Huge Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen angle expected at Mae Young Classic Finals?

The next chapter in this saga unfolds

Could these four women team up soon, to take on their UFC counterparts?

What's the story?

The Four Horsewomen of WWE, namely Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Charlotte Flair have changed the face of Women's Wrestling. As have the Four Horsewomen of MMA, namely Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, who've paved the way for women inside the octagon.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, WWE is high on a big ticket battle between the two factions. We should expect some big development as recently as the Mae Young Classic finals, according to the Rumor Roundup section of Cageside News.

In case you didn't know...

The first showdown between the women happened during the Mae Young Classic tapings, when Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch had a confrontation with all four of the MMA Horsewomen, even as Sasha Banks joined them via Facetime.

That moment when the Four Horsewomen of WWE and the Four Horsewomen of MMA are standing across from each other at the #MaeYoungClassic... pic.twitter.com/GdYh8IjSJr — Michael Killam (@MikeKillam) July 15, 2017

The epic stare down took place after Shayna Baszler, who was a participant in the Mae Young Classic, took on Mia Yim during the tournament.

While there was no follow up to this particular incident, Dave Meltzer speculates that something big is coming our way soon.

The heart of the matter

While there was no real follow up to the very first confrontation, Meltzer believes that we are due for an epic showdown between the two factions and that WWE is high on this program. The next step in this program is expected to happen in the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament in September.

What's next?

To see how accurate Mr Meltzer's speculations are, we sit tight for the finals of the Mae Young classic. It is likely that WWE may work out an angle at the show!

Author's take

This is a great idea and one that should be equally exciting for fans of both WWE and MMA. The idea works on a conceptual level, as all four of the WWE Horsewomen are working as babyfaces at the moment. This is a match that I really want to see on a big stage like maybe, Survivor Series or even Wrestlemania in New Orleans.

