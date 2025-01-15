Frustrated 40-year-old superstar to leave WWE following contract expiration and join AEW? Potential next step explored

WWE has been making several changes to its roster and shows across all three brands. Amid this, there’s a chance that a 40-year-old superstar could leave the Stamford-based promotion out of frustration. Moreover, Corey Graves could be waiting for his contract to expire so he can join the AEW.

Graves is a former wrestler turned commentator. He worked on the RAW brand temporarily while Pat McAfee was away to cover college football. He also worked on several episodes of SmackDown during this time.

After McAfee’s return, Graves returned to do commentary on NXT last Tuesday. However, he wasn’t announced as a permanent member of the commentary team. He didn’t appear on the show this week.

According to a report by PWInsider, Corey Graves isn’t happy with WWE’s decision to remove him from the main roster shows. The outlet also noted that Graves isn’t pleased with his status as the third man in the booth alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T.

Thus, this frustration could lead him to wait out his remaining contract and join Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Corey Graves has already shared his feelings about how WWE is handling his case

Corey Graves has been a passionate commentator in almost all his WWE appearances. Commentary wasn’t the first choice of the former professional wrestler, but it doesn’t reflect in his performance when he takes the mic.

Ahead of this week’s episode of NXT, the 40-year-old posted a tweet on X and relayed his feelings on being removed from RAW.

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been,” he wrote.

This shows Corey Graves is frustrated and disappointed with how the Triple H-led creative handles his case. The last tweet on his account asked fans to tune in to the CW Network and enjoy this week’s episode of NXT. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for Graves.

