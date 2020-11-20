All Elite Wrestling's standout tag team FTR made history by topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Tag Team 50 list. With the achievement, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has added yet another major accomplishment to their growing list.

Taking to Twitter, the former AEW and WWE Tag Team Champions commented on the achievement. However, that doesn't seem to be the end of their reactions, as Harwood took to his Instagram and shared a fascinating, doctored image of FTR with Vince McMahon.

In the image seen below, FTR is seen to be looking at their PWI achievement, while being accompanied by their former boss.

Here is what Dax Harwood posted on IG story

Earlier in the year, FTR's fellow AEW colleague and reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also topped the PWI 500 list. On this occasion, FTR topped a list that included Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, Sasha Banks & Bayley, The North, and Street Profits in the top 5.

FTR's journey from WWE to AEW

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, have established their place as one of the most successful tag teams in modern Professional Wrestling history. The duo of Harwood and Wheeler have won titles everywhere they've been so far.

They started-off by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and that too during a time when the NXT tag team division was at its best. Moving up to the main roster, FTR first won the RAW Tag Team Championships, a title that they held on two occasions. And eventually capped it all off by adding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to their list as well. The win also meant that FTR remains the first WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

After arriving in AEW in May of 2020, FTR went on to defeat the dynamic duo of Omega and Page to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, earlier in the month, FTR's reign as tag champs ended when they lost to The Young Bucks at Full Gear. Had The Bucks lost the match, they would've never been able to challenge for the belts again, hence a rematch between the two tag teams is quite possible down the road.