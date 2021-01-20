Full bracket for first-ever NXT women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic revealed 

The first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has just was announced a few weeks ago and is set to begin on NXT tonight. The Black and Gold brand's women will again make history as they go head to head to tor the converted cup.

Earlier today on WWE's The Bump, the full bracket was finally announced. Some teams have already been announced on NXT, as well as some surprises and a handful of new arrivals.

The full listing of teams are as follows:

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (The Way)

Gigi Donlin (Priscilla Kelly) and Cora Jade (Elayna Black)

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan)

Kacy Catazaro and Kayden Carter (Team Ninja)

Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Eagle-eyed WWE fans may have noticed one team containing brand new signees. Gigi Donlin and Cora Jade are new to NXT, while another signee in Zoey Stark will be teaming up with Marina Shafir.

The women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will start tonight on NXT

The inaugural women's tournament will be kicking off on tonight's NXT. The first match of the contest will be between Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, and Kacy Catazaro and Kayden Carter, who are also known in NXT as Team Ninja.

Anything could happen in the tournament, but it appears as though Team Ninja could have the advantage, as they benefit from working together regularly as a tag team.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is one of the biggest events in NXT's calendar. Now it will be time for the women's division of the Black and Gold brand to shine and possibly establish the next big star.

Who do you see winning the whole tournament? Can Team Ninja go all the way?