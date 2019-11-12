Full card revealed for WWE Starrcade; Steel Cage title match and more

The Fiend

The Infinite Energy Center website has announced the entire card for the upcoming WWE Starrcade event which will be broadcasted live on the WWE Network on December 1st from Duluth, Georgia. Below is the currently advertised match card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal title: The Fiend (c) vs The Miz

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton

Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women's tag team titles: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs The Kabuki Warriors (C)

2 on 1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown tag team title match: The New Day (C) vs The Revival

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley with Lana

Also advertised for the event are:

The Street Profits

The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Aleister Black

Andrade and Zelina Vega

This year's Starrcade event follows in the tradition of WWE resurrecting the classic WCW PPV as a live event Network special airing during the holiday season.

As always, all advertised WWE cards are subject to change, meaning any of the above advertised matches could be changed by the time WWE makes the official card announcement.

