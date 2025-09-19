Full list of Superstars released from WWE in 2025 so far

The year 2025 is nearing its end, and WWE has made headlines all around the globe with the massive business it has done over the years. The company has been reaching new heights with their new deals with Netflix and ESPN over the past few months, which has made them untouchable in terms of competition in the wrestling industry.

While the business has been getting better, the company has not stopped releasing superstars who have not been able to prove themselves effective on the roster. The company has been cleaning house regularly and has released a number of stars this year as well. Let’s check out the list of names released from WWE this year.

#32. Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer was a part of NXT over the years and made headlines with the work she did. However, she wasn’t able to grab the attention of fans, and the company also didn’t give her a lot of opportunities to prove herself. This led to the star being released from the company along with a list of names earlier this year.

#31. Elektra Lopez

One of the most skilled NXT names that roared all around the world lately was Elektra Lopez. The star was undoubtedly one of the top talents on the roster, but failed to gain momentum after a few big rivalries, which ended up dropping her status week after week. After a major downfall in her popularity, the star was soon released, leaving fans surprised.

#30. Duke Hudson

One of the first names to get released from the company this year was Duke Hudson. The NXT star garnered a lot of attention from fans with his work as a part of the Chase University, but soon after, Hudson lost all his momentum. After the faction was disbanded, the lack of creative plans for the star kept him off TV for months before he was released from the roster.

#29. Blair Davenport

Former NXT Star Blair Davenport had proved her talent to the world and managed to make headlines when she was called up on the main roster back in 2024. After a few appearances in the ring, the star was left missing, before the news of her release broke out on the internet, leaving the star as well as the fans around the world surprised.

#28. Cedric Alexander

One of the most athletic and high-flying talents in the entire industry, Cedric Alexander has worked with the company for years now. While he has proved to be a massive in-ring talent, the company couldn’t use him properly, and the lack of proper creative plans led to his release from WWE.

#27. Giovanni Vinci

Made his name alongside Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci had massive in-ring talent. WWE tried to make him a big single star, but after giving him one opportunity to garner the attention of fans, the star was abruptly taken off WWE TV before his release from the company.

#26. Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn was a tag team star on the main roster alongside her partner Alba Fyre, and the duo managed to get the fans talking with their work. While both women did a lot of work together, WWE released only Isla Dawn, which not only took the fans by surprise, but left them wondering is there was a specific reason for her release.

#25, #24, & #23. The Authors of Pain [Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering]

One of the most dominant factions managed by the legendary Paul Ellering, the Authors of Pain, were a part of some massive storylines over the years. As a part of the Final Testament alongside Karrion Kross, the faction managed to garner the attention of fans, but weren’t able to keep up their momentum, which led to their release.

#22, #21, & #20. Gallus [Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang]

One of the most dominant factions in NXT history, Gallus, made headlines with their work in the squared circle. The faction redefined dominance for the brand, and also helped train The Rock when the latter made his in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, after leaving the fans in awe with their work, all three stars of the roster were abruptly released by the company, leaving the fans surprised.

#19. Javier Bernal

One of the most talented names, who the Stamford-based company failed to give a lot of chances and storylines was Javier Bernal. The star took over NXT with his in-ring work, but the lack of creative plans from the company led to his release earlier this year.

#18. Ora Mensah

One of the members of Meta-Four, Ora Mensah, had proved his consistency with his work in the ring as well as backstage multiple times over the years. The star was an underdog in NXT and ended up garnering a lot of attention from fans. However, he was released by the company abruptly, which ended up marking the end of his time as a part of Meta-Four.

#17. Riley Osborne

One of the biggest underdogs of WWE, Riley Osborne, is among a list of names that had massive talent but ended up finding themselves in the locker room, mainly, thanks to the lack of creative plans. The star was soon released by the company just a couple of years after his signing, which took the fans by surprise.

#16. Jakara Jackson

Another NXT name that couldn’t prove her immense talent to the world is Jakara Jackson. The star managed to get fans by her side, but the lack of creative control led to her absence from TV a number of times. This led to the company releasing her this year among a string of top names.

#15. Eddy Thorpe

Another top name from NXT that ended up finding himself released from WWE this year was Eddy Thorpe. The star managed to make headlines with his work on NXT, and his work in NJPW was often referenced with his character. However, WWE didn’t have a lot of plans for the star, which led to his release.

#14. Gigi Dolin

One of NXT’s most influential women on the roster, Gigi Dolin’s work alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne a few years ago was commendable. While the faction broke up years ago, that ended up being the jumpstart for her career, making her one of the top names in NXT. However, over the past few months, the company didn’t have a lot of creative plans for her, which led to her release.

#13. Sonya Deville

One of the top female names in the entire roster over the years was Sonya Deville. The star tried to grab the attention of fans with a lot of new characters, storylines, and was even featured as a General Manager at one point. However, the star managed to keep up with her momentum, which ended up leading to her release from WWE.

#12 & #11. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Former Women’s Tag Team Champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, were undoubtedly two of the most enthusiastic and energetic women on the roster. However, the duo wasn’t able to excite the fans and engage them with their work, which led to the company releasing them this year.

#10. Cora Jade

A name once said to be the future of the women’s wrestling industry, Cora Jade’s release from the company left millions around the world disheartened. The star was undoubtedly one of the top names in the company, but the lack of creative direction led to her talent getting wasted. This led to her release from WWE, which took millions around the world by surprise.

#9. Valhalla

Vahalla was brought back to WWE in 2022 to serve as a manager to the War Raiders. The star did a great job as their manager, but her role was undoubtedly minimal. The star didn’t have a lot of creative plans set for her, which ended up being the reason the company decided to release her.

#8. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai is another name that fans wanted to see having more opportunities, but her recent injuries ended up taking all the momentum away from her. While fans wanted to see her in the ring, WWE wasn’t able to give her all the opportunities needed, which ended up being the potential reason for her release.

#7. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

The Monster of all Monsters, Braun Strowman, was undoubtedly one of the greatest talents, but was never considered a top name in the company. While Strowman held the Universal Championship in the past, since his return after the recent health issues, he wasn’t able to make it back to the top, which led to his release from the company.

#6. Carlito

Former Judgment Day member Carlito was doing a brilliant job making fans laugh with his work in the company. While the star rarely competed in the squared circle, he managed to mark excellence with his work backstage as a member of Judgment Day.

The star was among the last few releases in the company, and fans still wish WWE would bring him back for another ride sometime in the future.

#5 & #4. The Good Brothers [Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson]

One of the greatest tag teams in the history of the entire industry, the duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, has had multiple stints in WWE now. Their recent stint ended earlier this year after the duo was released by the company along with a list of stars.

The duo has rejoined the independent circuit and has been reaching new heights with their performances over the past few months.

#3. Andrade

Another recent exit that took the fans by surprise was Andrade. The former United States Champion has been one of the top names in the company over the years, and has managed to make headlines with his work in the company.

However, after not getting proper opportunities to feature his talent on TV, the star was suddenly released.

#2 & #1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

One of the most talked-about releases of the company this year was the release of Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux. The couple had made headlines with their backstage segments, but rarely got a chance to portray these skills in the squared circle.

After months of absence from the ring, Kross finally got an opportunity to face Sami Zayn, which marked his last match in the company. The former NXT Champion and his on-screen manager were released after their contracts expired, and WWE decided not to renew it.

