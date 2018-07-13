Full Match Card Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules 2018

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 will come to us live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live will look to tear the house down on the night of extreme.

We have eleven matches confirmed for the event so far, though only a few of those matches have a solid storyline behind it, the superstars can make up for it by putting on a memorable show for the fans.

There are eight title matches on the card, and surprisingly only two of those matches have stipulations that live up to the name of the event. The Raw Women's Championship match is an Extreme Rules match, and the Intercontinental Championship match is a 30-minute iron man match.

While the build-up towards the show has been average, we can expect the matches to fulfill the expectations of the WWE Universe. With that said, let's look into the full match card predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2018.

The Following are the matches confirmed for the event:

1. The New Day vs Sanity - Tables Match

2. Alexa Bliss (c) vs Nia Jax - Raw Women's Title Extreme Rules Match

3. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs The B Team - Raw Tag Team Championship Match

4. Carmella (c) vs Asuka - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

5. The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs Team Hell No - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

6. Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins - Intercontinental Championship - 30 Minute Iron Man Match

7. Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura - United States Championship Match

8. Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin - Singles Match

9. Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens - Steel Cage Match

10. Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns - Singles Match

11. AJ Styles vs Rusev - WWE Championship Match

#11 Sanity Defeats the New Day

Sanity should defeat New Day!

Sanity made their much anticipated main roster debut on the June 19th episode of SmackDown Live. They were one of the most successful stables in NXT, and they would look to carry the momentum to the main roster.

They have had two matches on the main roster and did not manage to pick up a win and another loss against New Day at Extreme Rules will hurt their reputation as a dominant team.

So expect Sanity to pick up the win in the tables match and return to their winning ways on this Sunday.