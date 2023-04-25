Further details after current WWE Tag Team requests to be released - Reports

After the current WWE Tag Team of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid requested their release from the company, an update has emerged regarding the ongoing story.

Yesterday, both Fowler and Reid posted on their social media accounts stating that they want to leave World Wrestling Entertainment after having been signed to the company since 2018.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the duo, who have been asking for their release for quite some time now, will have to wait out their current contracts before they can leave.

"There’s reasons that they wanted to move back to England, and that’s basically it." Meltzer added, "So they’ve been working there (since), and I guess today, based on the tweet, they were told, ‘No, you’re not getting your release’. So they’re gonna be there until the end of the contract and that’s that, and then presumably they will leave unless they changed their minds." (H/T Wrestle Talk)

Rip Fowler @RipFowlerWWE Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd.



On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again.



During their seven-year run as a tag team, the duo have won gold in both the British promotion, Progress Wrestling, as well as championships in WWE, as part of NXT UK.

Former WWE star on potential releases

Following the company's recent merger with the UFC, many expect a strong contingency of stars may soon be released due to budget cuts.

Despite there being a hiring freeze right now, former Superstar John Morrison recently gave his thoughts on the MMA Hour about possible future releases.

"I think there's a hiring freeze right now. I think they're going to end up letting a bunch of guys go. I think salaries are going to get cut. I'm really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit, because if they weren't, there would be no leverage, and nowhere else to go, and WWE and UFC would be this weird monopoly that just wrings the money out of the livelihood of the fighters and wrestlers and I always think that s*cks," Morrison said. (H/T Fightful)

John Morrison is all too familiar with budget cuts after he was released for the same reason in 2021, after the company's lack of income due to the ongoing pandemic.

What are your thoughts on WWE potentially releasing talent? Let us know in the comments section below.

