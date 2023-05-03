Further details on WWE's last-minute draft decision for Brock Lesnar - Reports 

During the WWE Draft this week, Triple H announced that Brock Lesnar would be a free agent, meaning he can perform on either RAW or SmackDown going forward.

Working predominantly as a part-time performer, the decision for the company to have The Beast on both shows is wise given the potential surprise factor it adds to either brand moving forward.

Despite Lesnar's free-agent status, Ringside News recently reported that WWE higher-ups' plans for him were a last-minute move on their part.

"WWE decided that Brock Lesnar needs to be a free agent this year, but that wasn't always the original plan. Ringside News reached out to confirm this story, and we were told that 'the decision was changed.' We were also told that changing this decision was not seen as a big deal. Now, both FOX and USA Network will get to feature Brock Lesnar on their channels, and this kind of thing matters during television rights deals." (H/T Ringside News)

Arguably the biggest story to come out of the draft was the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, which will now exclusively be up for grabs on Monday Night RAW.

Brock Lesnar is ready for a huge match this weekend

Following his win over Omos at WrestleMania 39 last month, The Beast turned his back on the fans as he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes the next night on RAW.

With The American Nightmare set on revenge, the two big Superstars are set to collide for the first time ever this Saturday at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As well as Rhodes vs. Lesnar, Backlash will include many other top matches including Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women's title as well as Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Which match are you most excited to see at Backlash this Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes