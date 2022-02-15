Gable Steveson reveals backstage conversations with former WWE Champion

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has revealed his backstage talks with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Steveson is currently signed to WWE RAW but is yet to make his in-ring debut. The Olympian was drafted to the red brand in October 2021.

The 21-year-old athlete, who made a brief appearance at last year's SummerSlam, stated in an interview with KTSP that he spoke to Brock Lesnar for a good 30 minutes at WWE Day 1. Steveson also had conversations with WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

“There’s been many times (like when) I went to WWE Day 1, and I went to many others. I literally just sit back and I’ll talk to Lesnar for 30 minutes and say, ‘hey, what’s this, this, and this?’ He’ll tell me, and I’ll say hi to Vince for a few minutes. I am really just trying to dissect, and so when my time comes it's a hit, and I know what I am doing straight away.” - said Steveson. (h/t - Wrestling Inc.)

Gable Steveson likely to be at WrestleMania 38

Although Steveson has not officially debuted for WWE yet, the NCAA Heavyweight Champion stated during a recent interview that he will probably be present at WrestleMania 38. He also revealed plans for projects outside Vince McMahon's promotion.

Gable, whose brother Bobby Steveson made his in-ring debut in December, aims to create a wrestling academy for young athletes to learn from him. Speaking to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Olympic wrestler revealed his idea for the project:

“When that time comes I’m going to try and create a wrestling academy, like the Gable Steveson Academy for — like kids can come in and practice our wrestling, and then there can be a WWE ring, there can be a UFC ring. So we’re trying to turn it into a big little thing that gives people an opportunity to grow and be around me too and see how I made to the spot I am today." - said Steveson. (H/T -Fightful)

Despite already being drafted to RAW, Steveson is focused on finishing college before diving into his pro wrestling career. But with graduation around the corner, the future superstar wants to hit the ground running:

“Right when March ends, I’m picking it up. I think I’m, I’ll probably head to WrestleMania and do some — I don’t know what from there, but you’ll see. It just picks up again, there’s no break.” - he said. (H/T -Fightful)

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Gable Steveson has a bright future in the WWE? Sound off below!

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Jacob Terrell