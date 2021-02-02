'Get her involved with the Roman Reigns storyline' - Exciting idea suggested for a female WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Naomi returned at the Royal Rumble, and as expected, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion put on a solid performance, which also included a popular save spot.

Naomi would show up on the fallout RAW episode and team up with Lana, and the duo now has a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship shot.

Naomi is considered to be one of the most underutilized female Superstars in the WWE. Despite the fans backing her and starting a social media movement, Naomi has never received a long-lasting push.

During the most recent edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW show with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo shared his views about Naomi, and the former WWE Head Writer said that she could be the best athlete in all of WWE.

"Chris, I've been saying this for years. I honestly believe, pound-for-pound, Naomi could be the best athlete on this roster. Now with Bianca Belair, she is very, very similar."

This is a 5-star blue-chip athlete: Vince Russo on Naomi's capabilities as a performer in WWE

Russo said that Naomi was a special talent who deserved better creative opportunities. Vince Russo added that you couldn't treat Naomi like every other talent as she is a legitimate '5-star blue-chip athlete'.

Russo said that WWE should do something with Naomi, and he even suggested adding her to the SmackDown story featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Naomi and Lana.

"This girl is an unbelievable athlete. See again, bro, that's like if I'm working with Naomi, I know this girl is special, and I'm looking at her athleticism and that, if I'm writing, then this can't be denied. You can't treat her like every other (talent), bro; this is a 5-star blue-chip athlete, man. Somehow get her involved with the Reigns storyline, The Usos, do something!

Unless there is something going on behind the scenes that we don't know about, but gosh, bro, this girl is a blue-chipper man."

Naomi is indeed one of the best pure athletes in the WWE, and she showcased her skill set aptly during the Royal Rumble match. Naomi was pushed into the Lana storyline on RAW, and it would be interesting to see where it all ends up.

As Russo stated, should WWE consider adding Naomi into the Roman Reigns angle along with The Usos? What do you guys think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

