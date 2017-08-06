GFW/Impact Wrestling News: GFW uses another WWE superstar to hype upcoming event

After using the Singh Brothers to promote their previous event, GFW have used a different WWE Superstar to advertise an event.

Hawkins was working with GFW back in 2015

What’s the story?

Global Force Wrestling have used WWE superstar Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) to promote their upcoming Amped Anthology event. The promotion did so by posting a video, which you can view below.

In case you didn't know...

Curt Hawkins was released by WWE back in 2014, after which he spent some time in Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2016.

Earlier, GFW had posted a video featuring current WWE superstars like Singh Brothers and Bobby Roode to promote the event, which is a four-part pay-per-view anthology.

Back in July, Jeff Jarrett had announced the airing of the event in August. According to the press release that was sent out, superstars like Mickie James, Sanada, Nick Aldis, Kushida, Singh Brothers and Bobby Roode are advertised.

Apart from the above mentioned names, current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen along with ring announcer Cyrus Fees will be announcing the event.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Hawkins talks about what it would mean to win the Global Championship. "The Prince of Queens" also speaks about his initial WWE stint.

Though it was presented as new, the video was shot ahead of the actual tapings which took place on July 24, 2015.

What’s next?

AMPED Anthology will be a four-part tournament style pay-per-view series from Global Force Wrestling.

The series is scheduled to air on August 11, 2017. Though it was shot two years ago, GFW were not able to air the show till now.

Author’s Take

Airing a show that was shot a long time back is no cake walk, but Jeff Jarrett has managed to pull it off.

Seeing some of the current WWE superstars on a Global Force Wrestling show could be a different experience altogether for the fans and it could also appeal to MMA fans, due to the involvement of Chael Sonnen.