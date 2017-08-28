GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Rosemary speaks out on Sexy Star incident

The Demon Assassin has taken to social media to give her take on the controversy.

by Harald Math News 28 Aug 2017, 10:55 IST

Rosemary explains in the tweet why she didn't break Sexy Star's face

What's the story?

GFW star Rosemary has taken to social media to give her take on the controversial Sexy Star incident that took place at this past weekend's AAA Triplemania XXV.

In case you didn't know...

Triplemania is the biggest show of the year for the Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, known colloquially as AAA. This past Sunday was the 25th year in a row that a Triplemania show had been held, and the 31st event under the banner.

During the event, Sexy Star defeated Rosemary, Ayako Hamada and Lady Shani in a four-way match for the AAA Reina de Reinas (Queen of Queens) Championship, picking up the victory by tapping Rosemary out to an armbar.

Sexy Star held the move on until long after the bell, intentionally injuring Rosemary in the process.

The heart of the matter

The wrestling world has been up in arms over the reprehensible actions of Sexy Star, and the injured party has taken to social media to give her two cents on the situation. Rosemary begins by echoing the general sentiment so far - if you fail to look after your opponent you don't deserve to be in the business.

"If you take liberties with somebody's body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep it safe, you are not tough. You are an asshole. You don't belong in this business"

Rosemary goes on to say that Sexy Star is now telling people that the whole thing is a work, which the former TNA Knockouts Champion strongly denies. The Demon Assassin talks about Sexy Star's forced 'apology' back stage, one that was reportedly coaxed out of her by Vampiro.

Positive words follow all of this, however, as Rosemary takes the time to send her thanks and appreciation to all who have stood up for her over the past 24 hours, including both the AAA and GFW locker rooms. The full tweet can be seen below.

24 hours removed.. pic.twitter.com/KHrPQRAAJS — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) August 28, 2017

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether there will be any fall out from this or not. This isn't the first time that Sexy Star has aroused controversy, with many wrestlers speaking out about her lack of professionalism in the past.

The bigger story may well be what this could mean for the relationship between AAA and GFW, although it remains to be seen whether the latter decide to take any action.

Author's take

The whole situation seems extremely abhorrent and is yet another example of Sexy Star being less than respectable. Rosemary says it best in her tweets when she says that "we are a family and we protect our own. If you violate that, you are not welcome here".

Here's hoping that Rosemary isn't seriously injured and that justice is eventually done.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com