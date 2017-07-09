GFW News: X-Division star Trevor Lee reveals what he told The Rock when they met

The Carolina Caveman recalls the time he went one-on-one with The Great One backstage.

by Riju Dasgupta News 09 Jul 2017

The Carolina Caveman revealed all and more, in a recent interview

Trevor Lee plays a deranged and animalistic caveman in GFW. However, he showed another side to him, as he revealed all on the ‘Art of Wrestling’ Podcast with Colt Cabana. Lee shared stories from his troubled and adventurous life, including the story about the time he met The Rock backstage at a WWE event.

Trevor Lee is an integral part of the GFW roster, first as a member of the Helms Dynasty and now, as a singles superstar. Not only is he a former X-Division Champion, he is also a former TNA World Tag Team Champion with Brian Myers.

Lee dropped his X-Division Championship to Low-Ki this April but has inserted himself back into the X-Division Title picture as of last week, by seemingly starting a program with X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt.

Lee spoke at length about his pro wrestling beginnings, when he chanced upon his mother in an intimate position with a professional wrestling who was not his father. With regard to his father, Lee said the following words:

‘His biggest claim to fame is like the night The Hardy Boyz won their first tag team titles, he was an extra in the segment before it like their EMS driver and JBL punched him in the face and went and lost the tag titles to The Hardys. That was like his biggest claim to fame. That was also awesome.’

At the same event, Lee ran into The Rock and said the following words to him: ‘Don’t be a jabroni, eat your raviolis’.

Trevor Lee will continue to remain an integral part of the newly branded GFW. He has the look and certainly has the talent. In case he runs into The Rock again, we suggest he uses a different line.

I had a chance to hang out with Trevor Lee during the Impact tapings in India and he was a soft-spoken, polite man. It’s very cool to learn about his past, through this rather informative podcast.