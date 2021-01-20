5 Things you didn't know about Gillberg 

During The Dirt Sheet segment on this week's WWE RAW, Gillberg made his surprise return to WWE programming for the first time since the iconic 'Festival of Friendship' segment on RAW back in 2017. While The Miz and John Morrison said they would be getting Goldberg for their show, it was the former two-time Universal Champion's parody version, Gillberg, who showed up. The fans were quite excited to see him after so long, and the segment itself became quite the sensation on the internet after it culminated on RAW.

Though Gillberg has been a part of the wrestling business for over three decades now, debuting back in 1990, many fans are unaware of the man behind this character. Born Duane Gill in 1959, Gillberg first appeared on WWE/WWF shows in the early 90s. Gillberg was given his current character as a means to poke fun at their rivals, WCW, where Goldberg's popularity was increasing.

Do share your favorite moments regarding Gillberg in the comments section below.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things that you probably didn't know about Gillberg.

#5 Gillberg has a life-long association and friendship with James Ellsworth

When James Ellsworth became a regular star on WWE programming back in 2016-17, several fans had compared him with Gillberg due to their similar physical appearance and mannerisms. However, not many fans were aware that Ellsworth and Gillberg go back a long way. In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling in August 2020, Gillberg revealed that he knew Ellsworth since the day he was born as the latter's mother and uncle went to school with him.

Due to his WWE appearances being few and far between, Gillberg also worked at Ellsworth's school as a janitor to pay the bills. Since then, the two have been very close and consider each other as family. When the time came for Gillberg to hang up his wrestling boots, on the insistence of his family, he handpicked James Ellsworth for his retirement match in February 2020.

Advertisement

He did the job for me, yes, he did. He let me win. We did it in his league, ACW, and we did it for the light heavyweight title. The crowd stayed for twenty-five minutes after going, 'Thank you Gillberg.' Wrestlers jumped in the ring that I had started with and gave me hugs and all that. That means the world."

Though Gillberg has officially retired from wrestling, he revealed that he's still open to making appearances in a non-wrestling capacity, just like his segment from this week's WWE RAW.