WWE fans will forever remember Gillberg during the Monday Night Wars as WWF's parody of WCW's Goldberg. When Duane Gill became Gillberg, he instantly got over with the Attitude Era crowd.

In part one of Gillberg's interview, Duane Gill talked about how Gillberg came to be. You can check out part one here.

In part two, Gillberg discussed how he won the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, why he didn't appear in the WrestleMania 17 Gimmick Battle Royal, or have any merchandise. Gillberg also discussed what he told Kevin Owens before him and Chris Jericho's Festival of Friendship on Monday Night RAW. You can read that portion of the interview here.

In the conclusion of this interview, Gillberg discusses his new book, how he met James Ellsworth and his retirement match against James Ellsworth.

Gillberg on his new book coming out

"My book is done. I'm doing a two-book thing. I'm doing all the way from childhood to Gillberg, then Gillberg. The last book will be all Gillberg."

Gillberg on his relationship with James Ellsworth

"I've known James Ellsworth since the day he was born. I went to school with his uncle and his mother. I know his whole family very very very well, and that's the truth the story he told on Ride Along.

[Ellsworth] was in elementary school, and I was doing a job for the board of education, I was fixing a light.

He comes up to me and says, 'Mr. Duane,'

I said, 'Yeah?'

'Aren't you a famous wrestler?' He said.

I got off the ladder and said, 'Yeah, James. I am.'

And he said, 'Well, why are you working here?'

I put my arm around him and said, 'Son, one day, you'll know.'

He's a good kid and a father. He really loves his kids, he's a really good guy."

Gillberg on teaming with James Ellsworth

"It was awesome. We had so much fun doing it. Then we turned it into I was wrestling him."

Gillberg on picking James Ellsworth for a retirement match

"I told him, 'My kids and my wife really, really, really, want me to retire from wrestling. They don't care if I referee, but no more wrestling matches because they saw The Wrestler. They were like, Dad, that's you. You're going to die in the ring, I know it.'

They were crying their eyes out, so I knew I had to retire. I told him I wanted to retire.

[Ellsworth] said, 'I'll tell you what Duane, let's have it where you started wrestling in Maryland. Let's do that. We'll have a great show and everything. Just figure out who you want to wrestle with. You name them. I'll pay for it. I've got a little bit of money. I'll pay for it. I'll make it back on the show.'

I said, 'Okay, how about you?'

He laughed and said, 'Yeah, right.'

I said, 'No, seriously, I want to wrestle you.'

We had a great match. We did the Shawn Michaels thing with Ric Flair, except he said, 'No, I don't love you, and no, I'm not sorry.'

He did the job for me, yes, he did. He let me win. We did it in his league, ACW, and we did it for the light heavyweight title. The crowd stayed for twenty-five minutes after going, 'Thank you Gillberg.' Wrestlers jumped in the ring that I had started with and gave me hugs and all that. That means the world."