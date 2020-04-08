Goldberg admits he "crucified" himself in infamous match with WWE legend

The former Universal Champion says he tried to "ruin" his career with the match.

The veteran made the stunning comments in a recent documentary.

Bill Goldberg, the former WCW legend, has admitted some bitter memories from his clash with The Undertaker

Former Universal Champion Goldberg admitted he "crucified himself" in his match with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

The two veterans met in a blockbuster match at Super ShowDown in June 2019. Goldberg sustained a concussion early in the bout and, as such, was sluggish for the remainder, and dropped The Undertaker awkwardly during an attempted Jackhammer.

The Undertaker went on to win the eight-minute match that was not fondly remembered seemingly by either combatant, or members of the WWE Universe.

Goldberg, however, took the criticism on the chin and revealed he wanted to redeem himself after the event, and also go some way to "rectifying" things with the Demon of Death Valley.

The Master of the Spear has spoken since about the spot that had left him concussed, but made some even stronger comments while being filmed for the WWE Network documentary, Day Of: Super ShowDown.

In it, he referred to Saudi Arabia as the place he tried to "destroy" his career, admitting that everything that happened to him on the trip was a "negative."

The 53-year-old said:

"Here we are again. The place I tried to destroy my career. You would think I wouldn't want to be back but, actually, I wanted to be back so that I can rectify the wrong I did to myself, Taker and everybody else. Everything that happened to me [during that trip] was a negative... I crucified myself. I definitely had reservations about [coming back]"

While Goldberg did have reservations, he did indeed come back, returning to WWE in time for the Super ShowDown event in February 2020.

Advertisement

The 'rectifying the wrong' he talks about refers to his brief feud with Bray Wyatt, which ended with him defeating The Fiend in Saudi Arabia to win the Universal Championship.

That took the former WCW legend to WrestleMania 36, where he'd lose the gold to Braun Strowman, who'd been inserted into the event as a late replacement for Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker, meanwhile, wrestled at WrestleMania in his first singles match since the above Goldberg encounter, putting in a stellar performance in defeating AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match.