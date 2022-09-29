Goldberg believes 45-year-old WWE Superstar can dethrone Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in almost three years, but WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg believes there is one man who could do it.

Goldberg recently joined The Bump and explained that if Lesnar was given the chance to go against Reigns one-on-one, then he would be able to defeat him.

"I think Brock most definitely has the opportunity to [beat Roman Reigns] when he comes back. I think there are a number of people on the card right now on both shows that have the potential to beat him. But everything has got to fall into place. He's very dominant. We've seen that over the past year. It's going to take a special person to come out and dethrone him." [26:02-26:35]

Having already faced Reigns as The Tribal Chief, Goldberg is aware of the threat that he possesses and noted that whoever does defeat him has to be smart.

"[Beating Roman has] gotta be the right time, the right place, and has to be one-on-one. That's tough because nowadays with the Usos, I mean, he's got a buit-in bodyguard system working out pretty well for him." [25:48-26:00]

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had their final match at SummerSlam

WWE's SummerSlam tagline made it clear that it would be the final match between Brock Lesnar and Reigns. Lesnar even brought a tractor to the ring and lifted the structure, but the numbers game was too much for The Beast to overcome.

Whilst Goldberg believes that there are several stars in the company, including Brock Lesnar, who could overcome Reigns, he stated that WWE will have to find a creative way to put the two men back in the ring together.

Reigns is currently scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul next month at Crown Jewel, however, there are still rumors that he will face The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will be able to defeat Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below.

