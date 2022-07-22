Goldberg could be booked to face a top superstar he has real-life heat with when he returns - Reports

Goldberg was last seen in action when he faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2021. It is being speculated that he will return to WWE for at least one more match, and that match could reportedly be against Riddle.

Riddle is known to be a controversial creator and the former United States champion stirred up trouble for himself when he kept taking shots at the legendary star on social media. The legend did not like Riddle's attitude. During a backstage meeting at SummerSlam 2019, Goldberg told Riddle not to call him bro.

WWE has uploaded that backstage confrontation to their YouTube channel. This has given rise to speculation that the company could be planning a match between Riddle and the former Universal Champion when he returns. Here is what Cageside seats stated:

''Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday.''

Goldberg revealed that he still has one more match left

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the former WCW World Champion revealed that he isn't done with WWE for now. He said that he is waiting for that one call and would be willing to make his return to the squared circle.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows,” said the legend.

A match between Riddle and The Myth would be something the fans would love, as their backstage animosity is no secret. Even if the Hall of Famer goes over The Original Bro, it will certainly help cement him as a top-tier superstar in WWE.

It will be interesting to see how the company books them since both men are babyfaces and well-liked by the fans. One of them could turn heel for this match. In the past, the Hall of Famer has said that he would like to 'pop' Riddle in the face.

