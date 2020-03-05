Goldberg breaks character and gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is planned for WrestleMania 36

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump, Goldberg claimed he is one of Roman Reigns’ “number one fans” and said there is “no animosity” between the two Superstars ahead of their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

The 53-year-old returned to in-ring action last week in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown, where he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the main event to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

It has since been confirmed that “The Fiend” will go one-on-one with John Cena in a non-title match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, while Goldberg will put his new title on the line against Reigns.

“I love Roman to death. I greatly appreciate what he’s done as an entertainer and outside the ring I’m one of his number one fans. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no animosity there.”

Goldberg did, however, say that he believes he can execute a better spear than Reigns, while he stated that he plans to “rip his face off” when he takes on the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer in Tampa, Florida.

You can watch Goldberg's interview from the 01:18:40 mark of the video below.