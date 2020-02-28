Goldberg breaks silence with bizarre post following Universal Championship win

Goldberg won the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has finally broken his silence following a controversial win over 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown that saw the WCW legend become a two-time Universal Champion.

Rather bizarrely, though, Goldberg didn't address his win, his WWE future, the Universal Championship, The Fiend, Super ShowDown or Saudi Arabia - and instead took aim at actor Macauley Culkin, who said he had cancelled his tickets to Tampa Bay, where WrestleMania will emanate from.

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

The WWE Hall of Famer would respond to Culkin, calling him a dork, in his first tweet following a monumental win in Saudi Arabia.

@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork 👍😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020

Culkin was one of many fans who took to social media to express their displeasure at Goldberg defeating The Fiend within a matter of minutes, with the latter kicking out of four Spears before being pinned and losing his Universal Championship following a Jackhammer from the WCW legend.

There's no word yet as to what Goldberg's future looks like, but he has to be penciled in for WrestleMania now that he holds a major championship in WWE. One person who apparently won't be there is Macauley Culkin, who has seemingly opted to stay home alone instead.