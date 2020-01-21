Goldberg challenged to dream WWE match by 9-time Champion

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer

Big E revealed on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that his dream WWE match would be against Goldberg.

The New Day member, who has won a total of nine titles during his time in NXT and WWE, grew up as a fan of Goldberg and would like to face him in a never-before-seen match one day, despite fans often criticising the Hall of Famer for his in-ring abilities.

“If I were to ever have a dream match, it would be against the one the only Goldberg. That's right, Goldberg. I don't wanna hear y'all talking about all this workrate, and how good guys are in the ring, and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that.

“You want a great match? Bump that. I wanna see two big men, with big chests, and big muscles bumping meat. That's why I'm here. That's why I watched wrestling as a kid. You want your five-star matches? You want your thirty-minute classics? Not me! Big meaty men slapping meat! That's what I want!” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Goldberg’s current WWE status

Following his disappointing match against The Undertaker in the main event of Super ShowDown in June 2019, Goldberg returned to the ring two months later at SummerSlam, where he quickly dismantled Dolph Ziggler in a match lasting just two minutes.

The WCW legend, 53, has not yet retired and said in November 2019 that there is “a very good possibility” that he will be back in a WWE ring in the future.