Goldberg comes face to face with The Fiend on WWE SmackDown

Goldberg and The Fiend, face to face

As it was announced earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown to address the WWE Universe regarding his upcoming match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Icon came face to face with The Fiend for the first time who appeared out of nowhere in the middle of the ring and confronted him.

What went down during the confrontation?

Goldberg received a huge pop from the WWE Universe upon entering the ring and said that he felt good to be back on the Blue brand after a long time. Bray Wyatt then appeared on the big screen with his Firefly Fun House puppets to whom Goldberg said that he knows who he is and is ready to end him at Super ShowDown.

Wyatt then said that Goldberg does not know him at all and added that someone was dying to meet him. The lights went out and when they came back, Goldberg said on the mic that it must be The Fiend and he must be right behind him.

Goldberg then turned around to face The Fiend and as they charged towards each other, The Icon laid him out with the deadly Spear. The Fiend was visibly hurt and as Goldberg taunted the latter to get back to his feet, the lights went out again and The Fiend disappeared.