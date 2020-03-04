Goldberg gives two-word explanation for his win over The Fiend

Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" in the Super ShowDown main event

Goldberg spoke about various WWE topics on the latest episode of The Bump, including his Universal Championship triumph over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown.

“The Fiend” has been known to kick out of multiple finishing moves from his opponents in the past, notably at Hell in a Cell 2019 when he withstood 11 stomps from Seth Rollins before being struck in the head with a sledgehammer, causing the match to end as a no contest.

The Bump host Kayla Braxton asked Goldberg how he was able to pick up the win over Wyatt’s alter-ego after just four spears and a jackhammer, to which he simply replied with two words.

“I’m Goldberg.”

After laughter in the studio, the WCW legend went on to say he did not know how else to answer the question.

WrestleMania 36: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

The February 28 episode of SmackDown saw Goldberg begin the show by asking “Who’s next?” after his controversial Super ShowDown victory. Roman Reigns interrupted the Hall of Famer and responded by declaring, “I’m next.”

It was later announced that Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against Reigns at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, while the man he defeated at Super ShowDown – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – will take on John Cena.

You can watch Goldberg's interview from the 01:18:40 mark of the video below.