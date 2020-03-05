Goldberg has interesting response for WWE fans who boo him

Goldberg is the new Universal Champion

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump, Goldberg responded to his critics by stating that “true wrestling fans” will appreciate his current role in WWE.

At the age of 53, the Hall of Famer returned to in-ring action last week in the main event of Super ShowDown, where he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a three-minute match to win the Universal Championship.

The event had a running theme of part-time Superstars defeating full-time Superstars in quick fashion – The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet, and Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” – and the latter outcome is the one that caused the most controversy.

Despite the criticism that has been thrown at him over the last week, the new Universal Champion believes his detractors are in the minority and he is hopeful that he can still bring joy to fans with his WWE performances.

“You can listen to the detractors all you want but I like to think they’re a minority. In the end, the true wrestling fan, hopefully they appreciate what I’m putting myself through so that I can try to put a smile on somebody’s face and still be that superhero.”

Next up, Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

