Goldberg in talks about retirement match

Goldberg is a former Universal Champion

Goldberg has revealed that he is considering having a retirement match in Israel when he decides to call time on his wrestling career.

Speaking on Israel’s Total Slam podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said he feels like he is “fighting for all the Jewish people” every time he steps inside a ring, and he considers it a “privilege” to be viewed as a role model by the Jewish community.

The 53-year-old added that he recently spoke to his agent about the possibility of retiring in Israel one day, but he did not give any indication as to when that might be.

“I’m considering my retirement match in Israel. As a matter of fact, my agent and I talked about that a minute ago and that’s a big topic of conversation right now, so it’s something we’re going to consider.” [H/T Cultaholic for the transcription]

Goldberg’s WWE career in 2020

In June 2019, Goldberg returned to in-ring action for the first time in over two years when he faced The Undertaker in the main event of Super ShowDown.

Unfortunately for the WCW legend, he legitimately knocked himself out with a spear into the ring post early on in the match, causing the rest of the first-time-ever encounter to be full of mistakes and miscommunications.

Two months after the defeat, he picked up a quick victory over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, and he is now preparing to challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown on February 27.

