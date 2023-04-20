Goldberg has wrestled in a number of matches for WWE since making his return back in 2016. While he was able to make a statement against Brock Lesnar and later wrestled with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. However, there was one man who paid dearly for his match against the legend. The man in question is none other than former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend character was the hottest and most popular star in WWE until he crossed paths with the WWE Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia back in 2020. Super ShowDown saw The Fiend pinned and defeated in what many called a glorified squash match. The bout went on to make the WCW Legend one of the most hated stars in the company.

Since then, Wyatt has been released by WWE, re-signed, and in his new wave, he is struggling to connect with his new characters. This match was the reason why The Fiend was unable to move forward following the Super ShowDown, and Goldberg should now return to right his wrongs.

Goldberg should take on Bray Wyatt at Night of Champions

It's unclear why Bray Wyatt is currently absent from WWE. But a return match for him in Saudi Arabia, where he is able to turn back the clock and get some revenge, could be enough to put his career back on track.

Goldberg has been pushing for a retirement match, and there was reportedly a plan for it in the summer of 2022. The Hall of Famer will be aware that most stars put over talent on their way out. He should do the same for Wyatt and allow him to become the star he once was by showing he can defeat the WCW legend.

Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the industry and deserves this opportunity to pick up the win he should have had three years ago.

