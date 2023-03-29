Goldberg offered first match following his WWE contract expiring - Reports

Since his WWE contract recently ended, Goldberg has reportedly been offered a chance to wrestle his first match outside of the company to work in Israel.

Having not wrestled a match for the company since February 2022, after losing to Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Elimination Chamber, the Hall of Famer has not been offered a chance by Triple H and WWE higher-ups for a possible return to the ring.

With his contract now expired, Fightful Select has reported that the former Universal Champion was pitched to wrestle a match in Israel, however, the date and opponent have not been revealed.

"We’re told that the booking in Israel that was mentioned for Goldberg was a pitch for him to work a match there." (H/T Fightful Select)

While the 56-year-old has always divided a strong contingency of the wrestling fanbase, it cannot be denied the excitement many feel when Goldberg enters an arena.

Could Goldberg sign for AEW?

With him now seemingly no longer working for World Wrestling Entertainment, many have pondered whether the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion could end up in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked if he would be interested in signing the WWE and WCW legend.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. (H/T Fightful)

One aspect that Tony Khan and AEW have handled well since the company's inception is the booking of legends, with icons like Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Christian, and Chris Jericho all still performing at the top of their game.

Would you like to see Goldberg in AEW? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes