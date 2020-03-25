Goldberg reveals what it was like to get booed by fans at WrestleMania 20

Inside The Ropes recently shared a clip of their show with Goldberg. In the clip, Goldberg discussed his infamous WrestleMania 20 match against Brock Lesnar. That match was both men's last match in the WWE at the time, with their contracts running out after WrestleMania 20. The fans in the arena were aware of this and gave Goldberg and Lesnar a volatile reaction.

Goldberg discussed how the rough reception from the fans in New York felt even though he said that their reception was justifiable:

"It was tough, though. It was tough. It hurt my heart, you know. I mean, we went out there. I completely understand. But, you know, you don't feel appreciated when you are in the ring and people are booing you and you are trying to give it your best.

Goldberg is the current WWE Universal Champion. He beat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a matter of minutes to win the title, becoming the first man to beat The Fiend in the process. Goldberg will defend the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Roman Reigns, with the match being pre-taped later this week.

