Goldberg's backstage reaction after winning the Universal title from The Fiend at Super ShowDown

Bray Wyatt and Goldberg.

Goldberg defeated The Fiend in the main event of Super ShowDown to become a 2-time Universal Champion. The decision to take the title off of Bray Wyatt has not been received positively by the fans, however, that's a topic for another article.

Goldberg is the man of the hour, the conqueror of WWE's most twisted entity and it took him merely three minutes to get the job done.

The WWE Hall of Famer was interviewed backstage right after his big win against The Fiend.

A visibly exhausted Goldberg explained that his strategy was to catch The Fiend off guard with a barrage of his best moves and thankfully for him, the plan worked. The 53-year-old veteran felt that it was the best gameplan for a guy his age.

Here's Goldberg's first reaction to his title win:

Firstly, I'll be limping out of Saudi Arabia. But you know, hey man, it's an honour just to be here, and to go out there and attain this belt again, this title again, it's a dream come true, truly is. It's something you always shoot for, but the older you get, the further that pinnacle is you think and I'm just in awe.

I had to hit him with everything I had, as quickly as I had, as quickly as I could. Catch him on surprise (breaths heavily), catch him off guard, just like I did with Brock. You know you got to hit guys before they are ready, especially at my age, so, it worked. I'll just strike it up as another conquest.

The reported plan for WrestleMania is to have Goldberg defend the title against Roman Reigns. As for The Fiend, he is expected to face John Cena in the other top match from SmackDown.