Goldberg says WWE colleague is 'annoying' and they 'don't see eye to eye'

Goldberg is a one-time Universal Champion

Speaking in a recent appearance on the Total Slam podcast, Goldberg compared Matt Riddle to “a booger stuck in your nose” and admitted he finds the WWE NXT Superstar “annoying”.

Riddle has repeatedly criticised Goldberg’s in-ring skills over the last few years, including in September 2019 during an interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy when he took a shot at the Hall of Famer’s workrate.

The two men had a brief conversation for the first time at SummerSlam 2019 outside Goldberg’s locker room, and the WCW legend has now continued the war of words ahead of his in-ring return at Super ShowDown.

"Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won't go away. He has no influence on Goldberg's life. Period. End of story. It's the wrestling business and sometimes when you're out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don't see eye to eye." [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Goldberg’s WWE career in 2020

In 2019, Goldberg bounced back from his error-filled match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown by defeating Dolph Ziggler in a short match at SummerSlam.

Six months on, the 53-year-old is set to return to Saudi Arabia to challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the 2020 Super ShowDown event on February 27.