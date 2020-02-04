Goldberg to reveal "who's next" on SmackDown

Goldberg is back!

Over the past few years, Goldberg has made sporadic appearances, delivering vicious spear after spear to whoever stood in his way. Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and The Undertaker have all felt the wrath of Da Man.

While his current record after returning in 2016 is 3-2, the WWE Hall of Famer is still a force to be reckoned with. At SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler attempted to make a mockery of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Instead, his soul was speared out of him. Ziggler attempted to prove himself a "tough guy" by calling Goldberg's attacks weak, which forced the big man to return to the ring not once, but twice.

Now, it looks like Goldberg is back just in time for Super Showdown.

Goldberg to reveal next opponent this Friday

The beast-like Goldberg isn't done yet. While it seemed like he'd be retiring back in 2018 after losing the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, he's returned a few times since in order to remind the WWE locker room who he is.

Now, another Superstar is on the list. Who's next? Goldberg has a long list of performers to choose from. Will he take on fellow spear enthusiast Roman Reigns? Will he attempt to break King Corbin, the man Ziggler aligned himself with? What about The Fiend? Though it's been rumored the Universal Champion is defending his title against Kane at the event, Goldberg may be looking for a shot at redemption.

Or, could we finally see Matt Riddle confront the legend? The King of Bros has been in the news lately, as it's been revealed that he's had some verbal confrontations with both Goldberg and Lesnar backstage at different events.

The last time Goldberg was in Saudi Arabia, he and The Undertaker had an abysmal performance at Super Showdown 2019. If Super Showdown 2020 is indeed his next stop, he may be looking to erase that memory from the minds of the fans.