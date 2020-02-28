Goldberg wins the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown

G Goldberg is now a two-time Universal Champion

Tonight on WWE Super ShowDown, the main event featured Goldberg taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the latter's WWE Universal Championship. After five Spears and one Jackhammer, the WWE Hall of Famer pinned The Fiend to become the Universal Champion for the second time in his career.

The Fiend vs. Goldberg

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Goldberg appeared on WWE TV via satellite to challenge The Fiend for his Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Icon gave the reason that he did not get his rematch for the title after he lost it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Bray Wyatt who appeared simultaneously on The Firefly Funhouse said that The Fiend accepts and would see him at Super ShowDown. The match between the two Superstars started with Goldberg getting the first offense with an early Spear after having a stare-down.

Even though The Fiend kicked out from the cover, he did not get much leverage over Goldberg even though he put on the Mandible Claw twice. So, after five spears and one Jackhammer, the nail was put on the coffin for The Fiend's reign.

Now, it remains to be seen what will be The Fiend's plan of action now and who Goldberg's next opponent will be. Guess we might find that out on this week's SmackDown.