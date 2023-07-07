Google AI predicts Dominik might break up with Rhea Ripley very soon; has major reason for betrayal in WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are currently the strongest connection in The Judgment Day, with a lot of tension surrounding the group. However, there might be issues between the two stars, according to Google AI. In a prediction, it said that Dominik might betray Rhea Ripley for three possible reasons.

At the moment, The Judgment Day faction is not in the best place, with a lot of tension surrounding Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW. The two have spoiled each other's attempts to win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions. At this time, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are neutral, but that might change at some point soon.

According to Google AI, Dominik has multiple reasons to betray Ripley. However, the main reason that he might choose to do so is apparently because he is still new enough in WWE, and he will want to do something to stir up attention surrounding himself. The betrayal would be a way to guarantee that eyes were on him, and this would put him in the spotlight.

Dominik might have a few reasons to betray Rhea Ripley

The other reasons Dominik Mysterio may betray Rhea Ripley, according to Google AI

There might be other reasons for a potential feud as well. Ripley has been less supportive of Dominik in recent weeks, according to the answer, as she has been more focused on her own title reign. Mysterio might feel like he needs to get back at her for not being there for him.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Great interaction.



#WWERaw Shinsuke Nakamura dancing then blowing a kiss to Rhea Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio grabbing it and throwing it.Great interaction. Shinsuke Nakamura dancing then blowing a kiss to Rhea Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio grabbing it and throwing it.Great interaction. 😂😂#WWERaw https://t.co/dWkGeGaL8i

In the final reason, it listed that Dominik was a heel by nature, and thus doing something like this and betraying Ripley would be exactly what gets under fans' skins.

It remains to be seen if something like this plays out in reality.

Do you see Dominik Mysterio betraying Ripley? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

