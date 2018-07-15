Grading all of Brock Lesnar's matches (thus far) this year

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.27K // 15 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is a once in a lifetime athlete and entertainer. He is one of the few stars that has managed to have success in WWE, UFC and MMA. He is a larger-than-life star for the WWE, which is why Vince Mcmahon has granted him various incentives and concessions.

Although he is in the twilight of his WWE career, his matches are still a huge attraction for casual and hardcore fans. He is regarded as WWE's biggest draw after John Cena.

Over the years, Lesnar has put on some great classics. AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar was one of the top 5 matches of 2017, CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar stole the show at Summerslam 2013, The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar at Hell in A Cell 2015 was a brutal, entertaining battle as well and Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 was received positively by fans and critics' alike.

His initial run was even better, his main-event clash with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania was one of the greatest matches ever. Even though The Beast is past his prime, fans know that Lesnar still has enough capability and prowess to put on great matches and hang in there with the likes of Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

Due to his part-time status, he has wrestled only three televised matches this year in spite of being the top champion on the Raw brand. He wrestles on pay-per-view and special live events only.

This year, he wrestled at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He has faced Kane, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns this year.

Let's find out how good Lesnar's three matches this year have been!

#1 Royal Rumble 2018: Brock Lesnar(c) vs Kane vs Braun Strowman For the Universal Championship

Suplex City!

This match was pretty fun and entertaining to watch but there were a few horrible botches. Strowman put himself through a table instead of allowing Kane to push him, which was hilarious to watch as well. Lesnar's stiff blow to Strowman, in retaliation to Strowman's knee, was gruesome to watch. Watch the brief sequence below:

This match saw each man execute their finishers several times. It was an all-out war but the ending left a sour taste in the mouth due to its horrible execution.

Strowman looked good in the match, Lesnar's performance wasn't as good as Strowman's and Kane was a shadow of the monster he once was.

The match was good, but not great.

Grade: B