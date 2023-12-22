Grading all of Brock Lesnar's WWE matches in 2023

When Brock Lesnar retires, he will go down as one of the most decorated and fierce athletes in combat sports history. At age 46, Lesnar continues to perform at an elite level against the cream of the crop.

Despite a limited working schedule, The Beast Incarnate worked a couple of major storylines this year, which included programs with Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Cody Rhodes.

In this piece, we take a deep dive into all of Lesnar's outings in the ring in 2023 and grade them, excluding his short appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Note: This listicle represents the opinions of the author only.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Expand Tweet

The rubber match between Bobby Lashley and Lesnar occurred in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023. In a fiercely competitive rivalry between two of pro wrestling's most powerful brutes, fans expected a definitive, meaningful blowoff.

However, WWE booked a half-baked finish at the PLE with a cheap disqualification finish when Lesnar low-blowed Lashley to escape the Hurt lock. On top of the underwhelming conclusion, there was never a follow-up, tarnishing an otherwise enjoyable rivalry.

As for the encounter, it lasted only a handful of minutes abiding by the typical Brock Lesnar match formula, comprising signature moves with bursts of high-octane action

The match was remembered for its aftermath, where an irate Lesnar unleashed an onslaught on the referee and Lashley, whom he put through the announce table.

Grade: C-

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Eight months have passed, and most fans have probably forgotten that Omos faced Lesnar in the opening bout of WrestleMania Sunday this year.

In their defense, there was nothing particularly memorable about this entire program. First, it felt rushed because The Nigerian Giant was booked as a last-minute opponent for The Conqueror.

Secondly, the narrative was outdated as MVP consistently reminded Lesnar that he couldn't Suplex or F5 the seven-footer. Considering the build and obvious hints, the outcome had become a foregone conclusion as The Beast was never going to lose.

As for the match, it was not a complete debacle, but not special either. The highlight was Lesnar executing a ring-shattering F5 on his opponent to secure the pinfall in a nothing match.

Grade: C-

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes I at Backlash 2023

Expand Tweet

After feigning allegiance to Cody Rhodes on the night after WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar unleashed his vicious side on The American Nightmare by obliterating the fan-favorite in a heinous assault.

A determined and disappointed Rhodes, who had just come off a massive loss to Roman Reigns, was adamant about making The Beast pay, and the two met in the main event of Backlash in Puerto Rico.

As for the match, it was thoroughly entertaining. Rhodes brought the fight to Lesnar in the early going of the match, after he jumped his opponent before the bell rang. However, the tide turned as The Beast caught his rival off the middle rope for a German Suplex.

The American Nightmare went to Suplex City, but he regained life once Lesnar crashed into an exposed turnbuckle and cut himself open. The ending was also brilliantly executed as Rhodes countered the Kimura lock into a leverage pin for the victory.

This was a brilliant decision. After losing in the main event of Mania, Rhodes needed a massive win. Secondly, the finish protected Lesnar and provided the typical cliffhanger ending.

Grade: A-

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes II at Night of Champions 2023

WWE wisely capitalized on the finish at Backlash 2023 and fueled the Lesnar-Rhodes saga as The Beast Incarnate executed yet another vicious assault on his foe, breaking his arm in the process.

Nonetheless, the broken arm didn't stop The 2023 Men's Rumble winner from facing The Conqueror at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where the two Superstars told another great story.

This time, Lesnar evened the score, but Cody also won many hearts with an endearing display of heart and resilience. The American Nightmare fought through the pain of a broken arm and mounted considerable offense against his rival in the form of several Cross Rhodes for the near count.

The ending was, again, perfectly booked as the resilient Rhodes passed out to the Kimura instead of submitting to the much larger Brock Lesnar.

The only complaint was the intermittent sloppy selling of the broken arm as Rhodes seemed to ignore it completely at some stages.

Grade: A-

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III at SummerSlam 2023

With one victory apiece, the stage was set for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III, the rubber match, at SummerSlam 2023. The build and heat were already present, and expectations were sky-high in light of their previous two battles.

At Ford Field, the two men tore it down in another stellar bout, which may have been the best of the lot. Unlike the other encounters, the rubber match received considerable screen time as it went for nearly 18 minutes, allowing Lesnar and Rhodes to cause much damage.

The American Nightmare took a vicious beating, taking multiple F5s, including one through the announce table. Moreover, he had a few tricks up his sleeves too, as Rhodes once again sent Lesnar crashing into the turnbuckle to lock the latter in the Kimura lock.

Rhodes also finally executed a trifecta of Cross Rhodes to pin Lesnar clean in the middle of the ring, earning the future Hall of Famer's endorsement in the aftermath of the assault.

This was the perfect finale to a wonderful saga, and many fans would consider this program one of the best of 2023.

Grade: A